FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $880,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 715,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 131,038 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

