FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Issued By Desjardins

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.04.

EQX stock opened at C$11.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

