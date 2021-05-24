FuzeX One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $638,618.94 and approximately $6.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 108.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00987451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.68 or 0.10383679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00085300 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

