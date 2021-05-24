FUNToken (FUN) Hits Market Cap of $228.14 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $228.14 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.00995381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.05 or 0.10415766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00085443 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

