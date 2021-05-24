FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.86

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.86 and last traded at $67.84, with a volume of 12642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.