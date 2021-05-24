Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002796 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $37.75 million and approximately $23.36 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00867046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.64 or 0.08624799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00080907 BTC.

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,362,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

