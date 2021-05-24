Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $43.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRG. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.96. 504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

