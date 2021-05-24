FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Tops $0.0524 on Exchanges

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $696,564.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

