Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 107,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 227,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,789. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $56.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 367.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

