First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 32.32% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $35,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 417,943 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,098,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,766,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000.

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock remained flat at $$31.84 during trading on Monday. 84 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

