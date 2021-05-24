First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSE DD opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

