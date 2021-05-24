First National Bank of Omaha Sells 415 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,500,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,815.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $56.37 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

