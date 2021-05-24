First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 432 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,331,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $243,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $494.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.17. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total transaction of $7,646,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,816 shares in the company, valued at $119,702,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,424 shares of company stock worth $9,366,537 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

