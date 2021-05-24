First National Bank of Omaha Has $260,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT opened at $274.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.46 and its 200 day moving average is $259.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $186.88 and a 12-month high of $287.20.

