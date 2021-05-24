First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.65 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report sales of $130.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.40 million and the lowest is $129.90 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $512.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.50 million to $512.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $504.45 million, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $519.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $49.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

