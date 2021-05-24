FinVolution Group (FINV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.98 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 25.17%.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.04. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FINV. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

