Finning International Inc. (FTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

FTT stock opened at C$32.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.70. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$17.17 and a 12 month high of C$35.00.

Get Finning International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FTT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.05.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total transaction of C$398,659.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,369,137.48. Insiders sold a total of 19,414 shares of company stock valued at $644,885 over the last quarter.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.