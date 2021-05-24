Financial Comparison: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) vs. CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CB Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TriCo Bancshares and CB Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.66%. CB Financial Services has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.30%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than TriCo Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and CB Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 4.36 $64.81 million $2.16 21.89 CB Financial Services $56.94 million 2.10 -$10.64 million $1.63 13.53

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 25.10% 9.01% 1.08% CB Financial Services -15.06% 7.85% 0.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.2% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats CB Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 66 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates through its main office and twenty-one branch offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio, as well as two loan production offices in Fayette and Allegheny County. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

