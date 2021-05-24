Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after buying an additional 517,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,284,000 after buying an additional 84,165 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

