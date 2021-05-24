Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.43 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.