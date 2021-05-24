Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $45.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

