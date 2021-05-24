Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDUS. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.