Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,720,000 after purchasing an additional 726,760 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,129,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50,222 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 366,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.80 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55.

