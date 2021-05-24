Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CEO Sells $5,421,675.20 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $5,682,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 180,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 259,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 66,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

