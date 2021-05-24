Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

FEVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,259.17 ($29.52).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FEVR stock traded down GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,557 ($33.41). The company had a trading volume of 208,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,286. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,783.50 ($23.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,416.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,378.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 10.27 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.