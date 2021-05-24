Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 27,362 shares.The stock last traded at $137.54 and had previously closed at $136.74.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

