Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,805. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $31.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

