Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $158,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $418.98 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 1.81. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

