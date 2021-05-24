F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after purchasing an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

