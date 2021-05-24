Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $149.43. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

