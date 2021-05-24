Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.69.
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $149.43. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17.
In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
