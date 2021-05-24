Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,461 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

