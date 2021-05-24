Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $67.78 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

