Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $46.50 on Monday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82.

