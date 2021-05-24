Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 376.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $462.34 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.24 and its 200 day moving average is $474.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $181.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

