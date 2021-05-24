Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 5,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Precigen by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,090,490 shares in the company, valued at $175,067,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,204,851 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,278. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

