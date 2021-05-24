Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,157 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,797,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $332.13 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $338.60. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.58, for a total value of $1,126,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,415.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,015.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,727 shares of company stock worth $23,648,128 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

