Evogene (EVGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,247.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%. On average, analysts expect Evogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evogene stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

