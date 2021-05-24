Everex (EVX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $752,780.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 31% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Everex has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and $752,780.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everex

EVX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

