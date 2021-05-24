Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in BELLUS Health by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

