EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches Market Cap of $100,144.36

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $100,144.36 and $149,542.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00102740 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001733 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.49 or 0.00660233 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.