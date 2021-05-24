Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.53 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.