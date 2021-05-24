Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA makes up about 2.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,181 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

