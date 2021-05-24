Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,623 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,436,000 after purchasing an additional 583,399 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,885,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after purchasing an additional 272,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $106.08 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

