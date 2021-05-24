Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $12.61 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Mad River Investors raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 257 shares of company stock worth $410,706 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPL stock opened at $1,540.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,600.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,086.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

