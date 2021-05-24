Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NRG Energy worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

