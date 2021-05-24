Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 345.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.94% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000.

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52.

