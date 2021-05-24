Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,025 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.28% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 155,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 811.2% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 48,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

