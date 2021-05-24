Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,920 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,441. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $233.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.01. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.66 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

