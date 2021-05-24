Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 140,364 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 3.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $40,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

