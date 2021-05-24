Energycoin (ENRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,332.29

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $68,332.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00025874 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009438 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.